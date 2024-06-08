San Diego Padres offense breaks out big bats in another blowout of the Diamondbacks

Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron continued his string of fantastic starts on Friday night against the Diamondbacks, allowing just one run in 6.0 innings. He's only given up seven runs in his last 35.1 innings, a stellar stretch for the only guy in the major leagues that throws a knuckleball.

Usually that's enough to have a big chunk of the game story written about you. But when your offense goes off for 13 runs on 14 hits, putting up double digits for a second straight night, you kind of have to take a back seat to the bats. San Diego launched no fewer than eight extra-base hits in a 13-1 shellacking of the Diamondbacks that gave the Friars at least a split of their 4-game series.

Ha-Seong Kim dealt the first big blow. In the 2nd inning he unloaded on a 3-run home run off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson to put the Padres on top 4-0. That turned out to be the first of three different innings where the Padres scored four runs.

In the 4th inning Fernando Tatis Jr. got a rally started with a double to right-centerfield, extending his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 14 games. After Jurickson Profar drew a walk Arizona went to left-hander Logan Allen. He tried to get ahead of Jake Cronenworth with a first pitch sinker right down the middle. That was a bad choice. Cronenworth smoked it 422 feet over the centerfield wall for another 3-run blast that ran the lead to 7-0.

Or, put another way, they were about halfway to where they were going.

In that same inning David Peralta doubled (he had two of those) and scored on a Jackson Merrill double (he also had two of those). San Diego's offense got going again in the 5th with another 4-run rally highlighted by a 2-run 2-bagger from Peralta, who had his best day as a Padre filling in for the injured Manny Machado at DH. Their final run came from their final home run of the night.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka ripped a solo dinger to centerfield in the 6th inning, his second straight game with a homer. By the time the dust had settled every single member of San Diego's starting lineup had at least one hit. On Sunday they can win their 4-game set with the Diamondbacks when rookie Adam Mazur makes his second career big league start against Arizona righty Scott McGough.