San Diego Padres make roster moves, send top prospect to minor league camp

By all measures, the first Major League Spring Training for Ethan Salas was a success. It just didn't last as long as he probably would have hoped.

Salas ... the Padres #1 prospect ... the top catching prospect in all of baseball ... the 17-year-old wunderkind ... was among a group of players sent to minor league training camp on Sunday afternoon.

We have re-assigned the following players to Minor League camp: RHPs Nick Hernandez, Jairo Iriarte, Adam Mazur, and Sean Reynolds, LHPs Daniel Camarena, Jay Groome, Austin Krob, and Robby Snelling, C Ethan Salas, and INFs Marcos Castañon, Nathan Martorella.



With today’s moves,… — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 3, 2024

In a normal Spring Training they would have stuck around a little longer. But, since the Friars have to play regular season games in Seoul, South Korea in 17 days this year's training camp is not normal.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Salas handled his defensive duties well and went 2-for-7 with a double in limited Cactus League action. He's very much on track to become the first teenager to start behind the plate in a big league regular season game since Ivan Rodriguez in 1991.

Snelling was the runner-up in the Minor League Pitcher of the Year voting (to new teammate Drew Thorpe) last year as a 19-year-old. He also showed promise in his first MLB camp, tossing 3.0 shutout innings over two appearances. Iriarte also tossed 3.0 shutout frames and Hernandez looked good with 2.0 scoreless innings.

Last year the Padres had trouble filling innings left from injured starters. This year they just might have enough on the farm to withstand the loss of their top arms.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.