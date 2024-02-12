San Diego Padres, Jurickson Profar to reunite in 2024

Jurickson Profar's best seasons have come in San Diego. Over the last 20 years San Diego's best seasons have come with Jurickson Profar.

So, yeah, this makes sense.

The Padres and Profar have agreed to a 1-year contract worth a reported $1 million for 2024 (performance incentives can add another 150% to the deal), pending a physical. It's a move that seemed almost inevitable. Profar was a major contributor to San Diego's playoff runs in 2020 and 2022. The natural shortstop transitioned to left field and turned himself into an above-average defender while putting up the best offensive numbers of his career, which were not robust by Major League standards.

But, that's not where Profar's value lies. He is one of those guys who, for whatever reason, galvanizes the San Diego clubhouse, a place where chemistry was severely lacking in the titanic disappointment that was 2023.

In 2023 Profar signed with the Rockies but never found a foothold in Denver. When he was let go the Friars scooped him up. Maybe it was a coincidence, maybe it wasn't, but with Jurickson in the mix the Padres went 15-5 down the stretch to avoid a losing record and miss a Wild Card spot by just 2.0 games. Plus, his ubiquitous smile has made him a favorite of the Friar Faithful.

The Padres opened Spring Training with just two outfielders on the 40-man roster in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Azocar. The Profar fit simply makes too much sense.

Even if Profar doesn't win the everyday left field spot he provides a much-needed level of security to a dangerously thin position group. The Padres still intend to hold an open competition for an outfield spot from an interesting group of off-season additions including Rancho Bernardo High School alum Calvin Mitchell, and Bryce Johnson. There's also a chance one of their top prospects, perhaps Arizona Fall League MVP Jakob Marsee or shortstop Jackson Merrill, hits their way into the Opening Day outfield.

Or, maybe that player isn't on the roster yet. Profar's contract leaves the Padres about $21 million under the luxury tax. San Diego has been kicking the tires on potential trades to further bolster the outfield depth. They could also try to land another starting pitcher or two.

