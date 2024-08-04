San Diego Padres finally beat Rockies at Petco Park

The Padres landed Martin Perez right at the MLB Trade Deadline. Given how many high-impact relief arms they'd already acquired, at the time, the move was almost an afterthought.

Mr. Perez, you have our attention.

The veteran lefty looked like he did when he was an All-Star in 2022, striking out seven and allowing just one run in 6.0 innings to help the Padres to a 3-2 win over the Rockies at Petco Park, the first time they've beaten Colorado at home this year.

The only run Perez allowed came on a solo home run by Hunter Goodman. The only other baserunners Perez allowed came on a pair of singles. It took a while for the Padres bats to get going against Rockies rookie Tanner Gordon. The rookie right-hander made his 4th career big league start and it was easily his best outing.

Gordon also allowed just one run in 6.0 innings of work so, with the game tied 1-1, it came down to the bullpens. This is where San Diego has the advantage.

Peter Lambert came out for the 7th inning and immediately got himself in trouble. Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts greeted him with base hits, with Bogey's single bringing home Croney (credit manager Mike Shildt for the nicknames) and make it 2-1 San Diego. Machado would score on a Jackson Merrill sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

In the 8th inning Tanner Scott, one of the prized pickups at the deadline, made his Padres debut. Perhaps it was nerves but the dominant lefty, who earlier in the day was named the National League Relief Pitcher of the Month for July (Dylan Cease won the award for starting pitchers), allowed a solo home run to Jacob Stallings to cut the lead to 3-2. It was just the 3rd homer Scott has allowed all year.

Luckily there was another dominant arm ready to go for the 9th. Robert Suarez needed just nine pitches for a perfect inning and his 24th save of the year. The Padres can win the series on Sunday afternoon with Matt Waldron on the mound against former Friar Cal Quantrill.