San Diego Padres baseball bling showcases Friars' sense of flair

What is it with the Padres and necklaces?

By Eric S. Page

Merrill's mix-and-match bling on display in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
The Friar Faithful turned out last week by the thousands to support their beloved boys of summer (and fall), and there's been a plateful of iconic imagery added to the Padres history books.

Whether it's the casual flip of a home-run hitting bat by Fernano Tatis Jr., or Xander Bogaerts or Jackson Merrill rounding the bags during their home-run trots, though, the sluggers are all doing it in style, as are their brethren on the mound.

Many of the Padres players have taken to accessorizing their official uniforms with eye-catching necklaces that showcase their unique identities, some of it high-end, some of it just swaggy, all of it reminiscent of the Slam Diego surge and the attendant chunky chains.

Many of the players have been spotted this post-season wearing gold necklaces that nicely complement the Friars gold-and-brown color scheme. Here's a quick look around the horn:

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 06: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Game 2 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, October 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Perhaps no Padres has done more for Friars flair than superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., seen her after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 3. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
It looks to us like Xander Bogaerts, pictured here after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Dodgers during Game 2 on Oct. 6, is sporting one of Milton Ramos-designed Pollyanna necklaces. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Jackson Merrill #3 of the San Diego Padres celebrates from third base after hitting a two run RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jackson Merrill seems to be sporting a Milton Ramos-designed Pollyanna necklace when he hit a two-run RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of Game 2 of the Wild Card xeries on Oct. 2. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres throws to first base in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Was Manny Machado, shown here in Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6, the first Friar to bring the bling? He has been here the longest. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 02: Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres celebrates in the clubhouse after Game 2 of the Wild Card Series presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Batting-champ Luis Arraecelebrates in the clubhouse after Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Oct. 2024. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Hometown hero Joe Musgrove, who was injured during Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Braves, is seen here facing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 26. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Jason Adam #40 of the San Diego Padres throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Padres reliever Jason Adam during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 05. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Tanner Scott #66 of the San Diego Padres walks across the field in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Relief pitcher Tanner Scott of the San Diego Padres walks across the field in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 06. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 06: David Peralta #24 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning during Game 2 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, October 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
David Peralta celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 05: San Diego Padres first baseman Donovan Solano (39) reacts after striking out with the base loaded in the 8th inning of game one of the National League Division Series game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 5, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Padres first baseman Donovan Solano during Game 1 of the National League Division Series game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 5. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Robert Suarez #75 of the San Diego Padres throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Robert Suarez pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the Wild Card series at Petco Park on Oct. 2. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Dylan Cease #84 of the San Diego Padres throws a pitch during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Padres starter Dylan Cease, who took the mound to start the series against the Dodgers on Oct. 05, hits a little different with his red-corded necklace. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

