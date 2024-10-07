San Diego Padres baseball bling showcases Friars' sense of flair

The Friar Faithful turned out last week by the thousands to support their beloved boys of summer (and fall), and there's been a plateful of iconic imagery added to the Padres history books.
Whether it's the casual flip of a home-run hitting bat by Fernano Tatis Jr., or Xander Bogaerts or Jackson Merrill rounding the bags during their home-run trots, though, the sluggers are all doing it in style, as are their brethren on the mound.
Many of the Padres players have taken to accessorizing their official uniforms with eye-catching necklaces that showcase their unique identities, some of it high-end, some of it just swaggy, all of it reminiscent of the Slam Diego surge and the attendant chunky chains.
Many of the players have been spotted this post-season wearing gold necklaces that nicely complement the Friars gold-and-brown color scheme. Here's a quick look around the horn: