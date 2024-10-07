San Diego Padres baseball bling showcases Friars' sense of flair

The Friar Faithful turned out last week by the thousands to support their beloved boys of summer (and fall), and there's been a plateful of iconic imagery added to the Padres history books.

Whether it's the casual flip of a home-run hitting bat by Fernano Tatis Jr., or Xander Bogaerts or Jackson Merrill rounding the bags during their home-run trots, though, the sluggers are all doing it in style, as are their brethren on the mound.

Many of the Padres players have taken to accessorizing their official uniforms with eye-catching necklaces that showcase their unique identities, some of it high-end, some of it just swaggy, all of it reminiscent of the Slam Diego surge and the attendant chunky chains.

Many of the players have been spotted this post-season wearing gold necklaces that nicely complement the Friars gold-and-brown color scheme. Here's a quick look around the horn:

Perhaps no Padres has done more for Friars flair than superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., seen her after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 3. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It looks to us like Xander Bogaerts, pictured here after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Dodgers during Game 2 on Oct. 6, is sporting one of Milton Ramos-designed Pollyanna necklaces. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Jackson Merrill seems to be sporting a Milton Ramos-designed Pollyanna necklace when he hit a two-run RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of Game 2 of the Wild Card xeries on Oct. 2. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Was Manny Machado, shown here in Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6, the first Friar to bring the bling? He has been here the longest. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Batting-champ Luis Arraecelebrates in the clubhouse after Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Oct. 2024. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hometown hero Joe Musgrove, who was injured during Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Braves, is seen here facing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 26. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Padres reliever Jason Adam during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 05. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Relief pitcher Tanner Scott of the San Diego Padres walks across the field in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 06. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

David Peralta celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of Game 2 of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Padres first baseman Donovan Solano during Game 1 of the National League Division Series game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 5. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Robert Suarez pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the Wild Card series at Petco Park on Oct. 2. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images