More than 40 middle and high school students got a taste of what it's like to be a first responder at the Southwestern College Public Safety Training Center in Otay Mesa on Saturday. It's all part of the nationally-recognized Youth Leadership Mentor Program, MANA de San Diego.

American Medical Response (AMR) and Southwestern College partnered with Hermanitas, MANA de San Diego's mentorship program, to make this happen. Dozens of students got hands-on experience of what it's like to be a first responder through ambulance driving simulations, CPR training, and using emergency medical equipment.

"I am very open to broadening my horizons, I'm very interested in computer science, but I feel like having different options and seeing what else I could do with my interests and my career is always great," said Stephanie Guerrero, a high school student enrolled in the Hermanitas program.

NBC 7 San Diego Latina students get the opportunity to see what it's like to be an EMT/paramedic on Jan. 20, 2024. (NBC 7 San Diego)

The Hermanitas program brings in experts in different careers and industries every month to show young Latina women what a day in their life is like. This experience has been eye-opening for Stephanie, who currently has an interest in a career in STEM — but that wasn't always the case. Stephanie said what it ultimately came down to is representation.

"Once I saw that there was a program like MANA and Hermanitas in general, I thought that there is people like me who are willing to teach me about these different careers, and it's been so helpful to make me feel like I'm at home, and it just makes me feel understood," said Guerrero.

MANA de San Diego has been shaping the careers of young Latina women for decades, according to Celina Caprio Grippo, the co-chair of the program.

"We've had girls who have been very successful who have gone to medical school, who are now working back in our community and they say 'You know me being able to speak Spanish or me being able to relate to the people that I serve - works," said Grippo.

The MANA Hermanitas program has been recognized as a Bright Spot by the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics. The organization has been going strong since 1974.