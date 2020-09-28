San Diego Mayoral Candidates Todd Gloria, Barbara Bry to Face Off in Debate on NBC 7

San Diegans will decide this November who will be the next mayor of the city and they are choosing between two Democrats, Assembly Member Todd Gloria and City Council Member Barbara Bry.

The candidates are vying to replace current Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has reached his term limit.

Gloria has served as interim mayor and two-term San Diego City Council member. City Council member Barbara Bry is in her first term and has worked as an entrepreneur. Learn more about the candidates here.

To help voters decide, NBC 7 will host the two candidates for a debate where they will answer questions about their policies and why they should be chosen to lead the city.

NBC 7 anchor Catherine Garcia and political reporters Priya Sridhar and Danny Freeman will be moderating the event, which will air at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, on NBC 7.

Do you want to ask the candidates a question for yourself? Send us a message here and include "Mayoral Debate Question" as the subject. We may contact you to be featured on air.