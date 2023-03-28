San Diego Man Killed in Crash on I-5 in Buena Park

One San Diego man is dead and another is seriously injured after a bizarre highway collision Monday night in Buena Park, near Anaheim.

The victims were out of their car exchanging contact information after their cars collided on southbound I-5 when a third vehicle crashed into them.

Steve Steuterman is the father to one of the three surviving drivers, 26-year-old Alex Shilvock.

“He’s really beat up,” Steuterman said.

Shilvock is a surfer, skater and works in San Diego County’s Building Department.

“He is talking more, he’s on some pain meds,” Steuterman said.

Shilvock was on his way back to San Diego Thursday night when he crashed his white Toyota Matrix into the back of a black Honda. Shilvock told Steuterman the Honda was stopped in the number two lane with no lights.

CHP investigators say Shilvock and the driver and passenger of the Honda met in the road to exchange information. A minute later a third vehicle slammed into the three men and both of their vehicles.

Shilvock was found lying on the highway between the wrecked cars.

“He’s got some broken ribs and lacerations. Some on both sides of his head. Some road rash on this side,” Steuterman said.

Shilvock and the driver of the Honda were taken to local hospitals. A passenger in the Honda, who CHP confirmed was a San Diego resident, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries in the second collision — A fact Steve learned during our interview.

“We didn’t know anything about that. It’s terrifying when you have an accident on the freeway with multiple cars, you never know, “ Steuterman said.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

For Shilvock, the next road is the road to recovery.

“He seems to be stable now but he’s going to have a long recovery with all the orthopedic injuries, a lot of trauma,“ Steuterman said.

Shilvock is being treated at UC-Irvine Medical Center. Steuterman tells NBC 7 he has a punctured lung and he's under observation to determine whether surgery is necessary.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this accident according to CHP investigators.