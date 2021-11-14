Florida Keys

San Diego Man Dies After Diving From Boat in Florida

Witnesses on the boat said the man took a diving leap from the boat and into shallow water to catch a football and surfaced face-down and unresponsive

By Aleah Jarin

A 46-year-old San Diego man died after jumping from a boat Saturday afternoon, the Florida Keys Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

The man has been identified as Liam John Daly, the sheriff's office said.

At approximately 1 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was notified that a commercial pontoon boat with Salty Bottom Charters was en route to new boat docks near the entrance to Key Haven, Florida Keys with an injured person.

Witnesses on the boat said Daly took a diving leap from the boat and into shallow water to catch a football and surfaced face-down and unresponsive.

Paramedics then took Daly to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.

No other information was immediately available.

