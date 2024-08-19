San Diego man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Logan Heights

A 31-year-old San Diego man has been arrested in a hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a 49-year-old woman, authorities said Saturday.

On Aug. 1 at 3 a.m., the victim was crossing in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of National Avenue and 28th Street in the Logan Heights neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"While crossing, a vehicle making a left turn from westbound National Avenue to 28th Street struck the female in the crosswalk," the department said in a statement. "After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. The female sustained serious injuries."

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly afterward, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was identified as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver, Erick Rios, surrendered at 12:15 p.m. Friday to traffic investigation detectives. He was booked into County Jail for alleged vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, according to police.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the collision to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.