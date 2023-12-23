San Diego law enforcement volunteers offer free home checks while you're away

You may be one of the millions of people across Southern California expected to hit the road or the skies this holiday season.

Did you know a service can help protect your home while you’re away?

Home Vacation Check is a free service offered by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Members of their Senior Volunteer Patrol will come and check on your house, happy to give you just a little extra security.

Marie Meese is one of the Senior Patrol Volunteers helping out with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“We’ll check out the house, make sure there aren’t any broken windows, the doors are locked, and nothing suspicious is going on,” Meese said.

"It does give people peace of mind just knowing someone is checking and will contact them if anything has gone wrong," Meese added.

In addition to checking your home for broken windows, open doors and garages; volunteers will also hide newspapers and packages away from view.

It's just one of the many things the Senior Volunteers, like Rene Trevino, do to help sheriff’s deputies, and the community.

“One of my favorite things is traffic control. Responding to any accidents, or maybe there’s an incident where deputies need support with traffic control, that’s one of my favorite things,” Trevino added.

San Diego Police Department also offers the home checks, which you can learn more about here.

These home checks are offered all year, not just during the holidays.

SDSO is always looking for more Senior Patrol Volunteers as well.