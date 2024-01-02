San Diego International Airport ranked among most on-time airports in the world

Last year's most punctual airports and airlines in the world have been crowned and our very own San Diego International Airport came in as the 12th most-punctual airport globally.

A number of American-based organizations made the cut, according to the latest results from travel data analytics firm Cirium.

The Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport ranked at the top of the most-punctual list, as over 84% of the airport's flights departed on time in 2023.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Among airlines, two American-based companies were among the most on-time in 2023, as both Delta and American Airlines cracked the top.

The numbers are in from this season's holiday travel. TSA is reporting they screened more than 2.6 million passengers on seven out of 10 days around Christmas.

The staggering number of passengers did not result in more missed flights though, as the FAA reports that 2023 marked the lowest flight cancellation rate in five years!