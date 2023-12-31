New year, new laws for Californians in 2024

The year 2024 will introduce many new laws for Californians, including a minimum wage increase, expanded health care coverage and even changes to routine traffic stops by law enforcement.

Keep on reading to learn more about some of the new laws:

California police can no longer ask this question at a traffic stop

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Starting Jan. 1, police officers across California will no longer be able to ask, "Do you know why I pulled you over?" It's all part of California Assembly Bill 2773, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.

This means that law enforcement will now have to explain why they pulled someone over, and it also applies to pedestrians.

But there's a noteworthy exception contained in the language of the law: if officers believe there is a threat to life or property, law enforcement is not required to disclose the reason for stopping you.

California is days away from a major change to how police officers pull over drivers. Officers will no longer be allowed to ask you if you know why they pulled you over. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

California expands health care coverage for low-income immigrants

On the health care front, a new proposal put in place by the Governor in 2022 paves the way for all low-income adults to get health care — regardless of immigration status through Medi-cal.

More than 700,000 undocumented migrants living in California are now eligible to receive health care.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has criticized the new law, calling it a "disaster" for a state that's nearly at a $70 billion deficit. Right now, state finance officials project a $68 billion deficit in 2024.

State leaders expect the expanded health care coverage will cost over $1 billion through the first six months of the new year, and eventually $3.1 billion per year.

New protections for Californians who work from home

There are also new protections for people who work remotely.

Senate Bill 731 now requires employers to provide a 30-day written notice before requiring employees working from home to return to the office. The legislation also provides the right for an employee to remain remote as an accommodation, if they have a disability.

According to a statewide survey by PPIC, roughly 14% of Californians currently work from home, while 21% have a hybrid schedule.

Minimum wage increases in California

Wages are also going up across California. The minimum wage is going up to $16 an hour, up from $15.50.

For those working in the City of San Diego, wages are going up to $16.85.

Health care workers that work under covered health care facilities in California can expect their minimum wage to rise to $23 an hour.

NBC's Jackie Crea speaks to a labor attorney about upcoming changes.

Taking a closer look at California oil companies

The pain at the pump might not be as painful in the new year.

Newsom has established an independent watchdog to monitor market or price manipulation when it comes to oil prices. The goal is to hold big oil companies accountable.

Senate Bill X1-2 also gives the California Energy Commission the authority to penalize oil refineries if they exceed the maximum gross gasoline refining margin.