Dozens of San Diego shelter pets to fly to NorCal, Oregon to make room for LA pets

A global nonprofit organized a flight to take dozens of dogs and cats from San Diego Humane Society's shelter to Northern California and Oregon on Friday to clear space for pets from the Los Angeles area.

Greater Good Charities will fly 50 animals — around 33 of which come from SDHS and the others from Orange County Animal Care — from El Cajon's Gillespie Field.

"Within hours of the outbreak of the fires, Greater Good Charities was already mobilizing our response," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "This emergency flight is an important part of our larger response to provide critically needed aid to those affected: from displaced families and unhoused populations to injured animals, overwhelmed pet shelters, and damaged ecosystems."

This flight will allow San Diego Humane Society to continue to take in pets from overwhelmed shelters in the Greater Los Angeles area to make space for lost and injured pets.

Amid all of the devastation in Los Angeles, many animals are also in need. The San Diego Humane Society is taking in dogs from the Pasadena Humane Society and hopefully placing them in a new home in San Diego. NBC 7’s Kelvin Henry reports.

"This transport lets us step up and give our friends in Los Angeles the support they need during this devastating crisis, and for that we are incredibly grateful," said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. "The fires in L.A. are heartbreaking, and we're fully committed to doing everything we can to help our neighbors through this."

The flight will depart Friday morning and make a stop in Hayward, California, before arriving in Portland, Oregon in the afternoon. The animals will be transported to receiving shelters, where they will be evaluated and receive any medical care needed before being placed up for adoption.

According to SDHS, the receiving shelters include Oregon Humane Society, East Bay SPCA, Marin Humane and Humane Society of Sonoma County and Pets in Need.

SDHS has already taken in 40 animals that were already up for adoption in Pasadena in order to make space in Los Angeles shelters for animals displaced by the fires.

The San Diego Humane Society sent assistance to Pasadena Wednesday as they evacuated pets affected by the multiple fires devastating Los Angeles County.