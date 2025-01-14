San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society seeks foster paw-rents for dogs from LA wildfire-area shelter

The San Diego Humane Society has a pressing need for people to foster large dogs and dogs who need to be the only pet in the home

By Kelvin Henry

The San Diego Humane Society is hosting a foster send-off for dogs that were transported from the Pasadena Humane Society amid Los Angeles' raging wildfires.

“We took in 39 dogs who were already previously available for adoption at Pasadena Humane Society, so they had families looking for them. The goal was to clear out their shelter to make space for more animals who were coming in in need of assistance,” San Diego Humane Society Marketing Manager Jordan Frey said.

The organization now has a pressing need for people to foster large dogs and dogs who need to be the only pet in the home. People who are interested in volunteering to foster a dog should fill out an application.

Stacie Mittelman felt the need to help and applied. She was chosen to foster a German Shepherd.

"I just want to do anything I can to help but if one dog gets to spend one week outside of a shelter or not in a crate then that’s what I can do," Mittelman said.

The San Diego Humane Society is also providing crucial assistance to animals in the evacuation area near the Eaton Fire, which has scorched 14,000 and thousands of properties since it erupted Tuesday.

“There are animals who have continued to remain in homes behind the fire lines who first responders, including our emergency response team, is going behind fire lines to assist to rescue if they can and get them evacuated or to bring in supplies for support,” Frey said.

Officials said that there was devastation all around, but nine chickens and pea hens in Altadena were rescued. The team also aided with a response to Koi fish that needed to be moved, the SDHS said on social media.

Pasadena Humane has taken in more than 400 animals that were injured or displaced by the fires, according to humane society officials.

The full scope of how many animals are being impacted by the fires remains unknown.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane Society
