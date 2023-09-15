San Diego Humane Society rescue team saves two puppies from ravine in Kearny Messa

Animal welfare personnel came to the rescue of two puppies found trapped in a well Friday in Kearny Mesa.

A caller alerted the San Diego Humane Society to the plight of the roughly 3-month-old terrier mixes in a ravine off the 28000 block of Murphy Canyon Road shortly after noon, humane society spokeswoman Nina Thompson said.

Six members of the humane society's emergency response team rappelled into the gulley and pulled the puppies out of the well. The animals were then taken to the humane society's San Diego campus, where veterinarians gave them clean bills of health.

The puppies, which were not microchipped, will be placed on stray hold for at least 72 hours in case their owner, if they have one, comes forward.