San Diego Humane Society has record number of dogs, asks public to adopt

The San Diego Humane Society has a record number of dogs in its care, prompting a call Wednesday for the public to adopt or foster dogs to alleviate shelter overcrowding.

The SDHS has a record 844 dogs in care, 660 of which are adults — 7 months and older — and 184 are puppies. Additionally, more than 100 dogs have been with the organization for 90 days or more.

Officials said the community can help in a number of ways:

Adopt: From puppies and kittens to senior companions and small pets like rabbits and guinea pigs -- San Diego Humane Society is overflowing with animals in need of adoption. SDHS offers an adoption guarantee, so families can have peace of mind knowing that if the pet isn't the right match, they'll welcome the animal back into our care. Visit sdhumane.org/adopt to learn more

Foster: A critical and temporary way to make an immediate impact and help save lives. By opening your home to foster a pet, you give it relief from the stress of the shelter and create desperately needed space for other animals in need. Visit sdhumane.org/foster to sign up to become a foster

Donate: Make a gift to help care for the 1,971 pets in SDHS shelters right now. Visit sdhumane.org/donate to contribute

Spay and neuter: Reduced access to spay/neuter services during the pandemic has exacerbated the challenges facing our shelters. Visit sdhumane.org/spay for low-cost resources

With record numbers of pets in shelters, all San Diego Humane Society campuses — including San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido, and Oceanside — are able to take in owner-surrendered dogs by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 619-299-7012.