San Diego Gets 1st Race and Equity Officer

Mayor Todd Gloria announced Friday the appointment of Kim Desmond to serve as the city's first Chief Race and Equity Officer.

Desmond, the Chief Equity Officer for the city and county of Denver, will lead the city's recently created Office of Race and Equity and assume the role on Aug. 3.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"For too long, the decisions and policies coming out of City Hall have not served all of us," Gloria said. "Equity is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Kim will help ensure all of the decisions we make are filtered through the lens of equity and that we end the disparities that exist within our city government."

The Office of Race and Equity was established in June 2020 -- after the murder of George Floyd and a national outcry for racial justice. The office was proposed by Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe to address inequities in San Diego.

"Kim Desmond's appointment as the new Chief Race and Equity Officer reflects our pledge to lead this region in creating an equity ecosystem," said Montgomery Steppe.

Montgomery Steppe called Desmond the "clear choice."

"Her experience, expertise, transparency and bold leadership will help to assist in our city's efforts to implement sweeping systemic changes in pursuit of racial, social and economic justice."

The Office of Race and Equity will provide education and technical support to city staff and officials as they implement diversity and inclusion strategies into their practices. Desmond is tasked with creating a citywide strategy to implement into the city's programs and policies.

Desmond said the opportunity to focus on race and equity will allow San Diego to thrive.

"A focus on race and equity is an investment for all of us."