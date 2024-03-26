San Diego's average gas price is over $5/gallon again. Here's why

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 13th time in 14 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.03, its highest amount since Nov. 27.

The average price has risen 11.9 cents over the past 14 days, including a half-cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing last Tuesday.

The average price is 7.6 cents more than one week ago, 22.9 cents higher than one month ago and 16.7 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.405 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"It is hurting my pockets spending that extra cash. I have to drive. I work every day. I have to spend gas," April Fernandez told NBC 7.

The national average price changed by one-tenth of a cent for the third consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 14 cents, dropping one-tenth of a cent to $3.533. It also dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday and rose one-tenth of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 4.4 cents more than it was one week ago, 26.9 cents higher than it was one month ago and 9.4 cents greater than it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.483 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Why are gas prices going up in San Diego?

GasBuddy, a market research app, said prices in California might still inch higher because the state is already transitioning into the cleaner summer blend, which is more expensive. The hope is refineries also keep pace with the increase in demand during the spring and summer.

"Refineries usually carry out seasonal maintenance before the start of the summer driving season so they can meet production levels during the summer," said Patrick De Haan said with GasBuddy.

It is common for gas prices at this time of year, during the first two quarters, to rise due to scheduled refinery maintenance, the sales of summer blends and increased demand due to summer travel. What's not normal is prices being above $5 a gallon, a benchmark consumers blanche at anywhere, but especially in San Diego, which has some of the highest gas prices in the nation. One local traveler to Massachusetts last week saw a pump offering regular unleaded at just $3.15 a gallon, for example.

The California Energy Commission has a new watchdog division that looks into possible price gouging at the pump.

However, GasBuddy does not think there is any gouging taking place at the moment and it is the California market adapting to the increased demand, and the use of cleaner gas.

Things could be worse, though. That Shell station on Pacific Coast Highway and Laurel Street near the airport? On Monday, they said over the phone that a gallon of regular unleaded was going for $5.99.

For a look at how much gas is in your neighborhood, you can type in your Zip Code here.