San Diego's average gas price rises 9 cents in a week

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the 11th consecutive day and 16th time in 17 days, increasing 2.3 cents to $5.087, its highest amount since Nov. 21.

The average price has risen 17.6 cents over the past 17 days, including 1.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing March 19.

The average price is 9.2 cents more than one week ago, 22.8 cents higher than one month ago and 21.9 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.348 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"According to Oil Price Information Service, the Wilmington section of Phillips 66's Los Angeles refinery is undergoing planned maintenance, with no information available on when it will return to production," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said Thursday.

"As of today, there are still several Southern California gas stations with prices under $4.50 a gallon."

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.537 after back-to-back increases totaling a half-cent. It is a half-cent more than one week ago, 21.8 cents higher than one month ago and 7.6 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.479 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.