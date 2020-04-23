food bank

San Diego Food Bank Ramping up Efforts During COVID-19 Pandemic

The San Diego Food Bank is helping feed hundreds of thousands of San Diegans right now, and organizers are preparing for that kind of demand to last for quite some time.

By Ashley Matthews and Ashley Matthews

Nicole Gomez

On April 17, 2020, the San Diego Food Bank hosted another emergency drive-thru donation event, this time at Grossmont Center in San Diego’s East County. The “contactless” event allowed 1,000 cars to pass through the site to collect 40-pound bags of food and household essentials like toilet paper, baby wipes and paper towels. The drive-thru donations were for low-income families and senior citizens.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The San Diego Food Bank still needs volunteers as well.

Before COVID-19, they had almost 30,000 volunteer visits each year, but had to cut shifts to about half the volunteers for social distancing. However, they still need volunteers, because the demand is so high.

The stay-at-home order was issued in the middle of March, and 67-percent more food was distributed than normal in just the month of March.

Local

San Diego County Apr 21

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 9 Additional Deaths, Near 2,500 Cases

one paseo 26 mins ago

One Paseo Shifts to Virtual Offerings

San Diego Food Bank fed about 200,000 more people than they normally do in a month.

Before the pandemic, they were feeding about 350,000 people a month.

They're planning for long-term effects from this COVID-19 pandemic as well.

“The economic downturn and the hangover from all of this; that could last for years, so we’re really trying to project what we’re going to need to do over the next couple of years to make sure we’re helping people who are food insecure,” explained James Floros, President & CEO of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

In the coming weeks, it’s taking a more grassroots approach and going back to the basics.

That means pumping more food into the neighborhood distribution sites and the 500 local non-profits it partners with.

An updated list on those distribution sites can be found here:

Neighborhood Distribution Program

This article tagged under:

food bankSan Diego Food BankSan Diego Food
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us