San Diego Food Bank Ramping up Efforts During COVID-19 Pandemic

The San Diego Food Bank still needs volunteers as well.

Before COVID-19, they had almost 30,000 volunteer visits each year, but had to cut shifts to about half the volunteers for social distancing. However, they still need volunteers, because the demand is so high.

The stay-at-home order was issued in the middle of March, and 67-percent more food was distributed than normal in just the month of March.

San Diego Food Bank fed about 200,000 more people than they normally do in a month.

Before the pandemic, they were feeding about 350,000 people a month.

They're planning for long-term effects from this COVID-19 pandemic as well.

“The economic downturn and the hangover from all of this; that could last for years, so we’re really trying to project what we’re going to need to do over the next couple of years to make sure we’re helping people who are food insecure,” explained James Floros, President & CEO of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

In the coming weeks, it’s taking a more grassroots approach and going back to the basics.

That means pumping more food into the neighborhood distribution sites and the 500 local non-profits it partners with.

