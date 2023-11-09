San Diego fishermen and chefs team up to fight hunger

An innovative program called "Fish to Families" has local fishermen and chefs teaming up to help San Diegans struggling with hunger.

The San Diego Fishermen’s Working Group originally spearheaded the program in 2020 to help both the community and the fishermen since the restaurants were shut down.

“We were able to work, and they were able to put a high-quality meal for somebody less fortunate, and it blossomed from there,” Arthur Lorton, owner and operator of the “Sea Haven” fishing boat, said.

The program was recently restarted, thanks to a grant from The Parker Foundation, to help the growing number of people in need.

Jose Monroy, the food rescue coordinator with Feeding San Diego, said hundreds of meals have been delivered in just the past few weeks.

“There’s more people asking us for help. There’s more people in need every day,” Monroy said. “This is something really special for Feeding San Diego because we wouldn’t be able to afford to give out fish to the community, and this is all thanks because of them.”

The fish used in the meals is the same premium quality, California-caught fish found in high-end restaurants, from yellow and bluefin tuna to swordfish to mako shark.

Through the Fish to Families program, Marcus Twilager, craft catering executive chef, is able to purchase the fish for well under market value. Then, he and his team turn it into cold meals, sourcing excess produce from local farms.

“Every week, we do about 250 meals,” Twilager said. “It’s really cool to get this quality of fish to the community with food insecurities because they don’t ever get a chance to see this fish sometimes, most of them.”

Feeding San Diego and its partner Third Avenue Charitable Organization are currently benefitting from the program, as well as nonprofits API Initiative, Olivewood Gardens and Mundo Gardens.

Twilager and the San Diego Fishermen’s Working Group are now looking for more chefs and funding to keep the program going.