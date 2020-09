Firefighters have been sent out to East County to battle a brush fire during a day with possible record-setting heat.

The fire, which is near Ramona Street and Boundary Avenue in Ramona according to CalFire, has burned 2-3 acres so far. The forward spread of the fire has been stopped, officials said.

The fire comes on a day that 17,000 firefighters are battling blazes across California.

