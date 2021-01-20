Crews Fight Flames at Carlsbad Brush Fire

Just minutes after fire crews got a handle on a brush fire in Rancho San Diego on Wednesday afternoon, a second blaze erupted in Carlsbad.

The three-alarm North County fire broke out at about 2 p.m. and is burning along Park Drive from Adams Street to Hillside Drive in the coastal city, just a few blocks from the eastern portion of the Aqua Hedionda Lagoon.

Officials have sent out an emergency notification asking those in the area to evacuate. Police are telling evacuees to go to the Shoppes of Carlsbad west parking lot.

Fire and Police Department personnel are in the area of Horizon Drive between Sunnyhill Drive and Hillside Drive due to the #parkfire. An emergency notification has gone out to those asked to evacuate the area. Evacuees are asked to go to The Shoppes of Carlsbad west parking lot. — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) January 20, 2021

So far, the fire has burned 3 acres and is burning rapidly, officials told NBC 7 ay around 2:45 p.m.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.