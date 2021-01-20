Crews Stop Spread of Campo Fire at 15 Acres

Cal Fire San Diego stopped the spread of the Campo Fire in Rancho San Diego that came dangerously close to some homes.

The "Campo Fire" was first reported at around 1 p.m. near Jamacha Road and Campo Road. Cal Fire said the fire had a dangerous rate of spread as it quickly grew to 15 acres.

At around 2 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire spread had been stopped.

The fire had an immediate threat along Avenida Roberta and Calle Los Arboles.

#CampoFire in Rancho San Diego [update] Fire is five acres, immediate structure threat along Avenida Roberta x Calle Los Arboles. Evacuate if in the area or if you feel threatened. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 20, 2021

Avenida Roberta between Del Rio Road and Calle Los Arboles is closed, San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Edwards Cinema parking lot at 2951Jamacha Rd.

A brush fire is burning in Rancho San Diego near Jamacha & Campo Rds. If you live near Avenida Roberta & Calle Los Arboles, be ready to evacuate if you feel you are in danger. A temporary evacuation point for the #CampoFire is at the Edwards Cinema parking lot at 2951 Jamacha Rd. pic.twitter.com/2m9tdgEkyg — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 20, 2021

SkyRanger 7 was above the fire that appeared to be on a hillside behind some homes. Helicopters were seen making water drops as the flames got dangerously close to those homes. Firefighters were also seen in some backyards with hoses spraying the nearby flames.

The Campo Fire sparked in the middle of a high wind warning in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday as lingering Santa Ana winds continued to gust.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen expected winds to reach 35 to 45 mph in San Diego’s inland areas Wednesday, with isolated gusts over 60 mph in the mountains and near 45 mph in the foothills.

The gusts, Parveen said, were expected to lighten up significantly in the evening and night.

No other information was available.

