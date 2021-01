A brush fire in remote East County has burned about 5 acres on Wednesday afternoon, officials said

Cal Fire crews arrived at the blaze, which is in Bell Valley, north of state Route 94 and east of Volmer Lane and west of Campo, around 2:30 p.m.

The so-called Border Fire is burning in rugged terrain at a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire. it's not yet known if any structures are threatened.

