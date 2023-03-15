San Diego Father Dies in Utah Avalanche

A San Diego father has been identified as the man who was killed during a snow avalanche in Utah last week.

Multiple agencies responded to reports of an avalanche on March 9 in the backcountry of Weber Canyon, near Ogden, Utah, which is about 38 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Ryan Barr, 46, died during the avalanche, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Another person was caught in the avalanche and transported to a nearby hospital.

Barr was a husband, father, son and brother, according to his family.

"He was part of a close-knit family, who loved nothing more than to spend family vacations and celebrate birthdays and holidays together. Ryan was loved by all and will be remembered for his big personality, kindness, and ability to light up a room. He worked in commercial real estate and loved skiing, surfing and cooking. He lived life to the fullest and was taken too soon. His wife, Caroline, and young daughter, Anna, will miss him dearly," the Barr family said.

The Barr family requests privacy while they grieve the loss of Ryan Barr.