San Diego Expands Social Calls Program to Help with Loneliness

To help residents impacted by feelings of loneliness and isolation during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order and as the city begins to slowly reopen, San Diego expanded its AgeWell Social Calls Program to offer comfort to San Diegans of all ages, including those who only speak Spanish.

"The AgeWell Social Calls Program already offers invaluable comfort to seniors ages 55 and older," said Kristina Fraijo, program manager. "Now, thanks to our expanded program, younger residents and members of our Spanish- speaking communities will also be able to benefit from compassionate, live conversations on a weekly basis."

City staff will check on the wellbeing of residents and connect them with enhanced life resources from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8 a.m.

and 2 p.m. up to three times a week.

Those in need of assistance with the sign-up process can contact their

nearest library or recreation center or call 619-236-6905 to receive direct

assistance from Parks and Recreation Department staff.

The San Diego AgeWell Services program offers activities and events

for older residents in our communities to keep them healthy, engaged, and

active.

Residents interested in taking advantage of the program can sign up for free and indicate their weekly phone call preferences by visiting the City of San Diego website.

