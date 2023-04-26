Man Threatening Roommates With Metal Bar Shot by Deputies in Spring Valley: Sheriff's Dept.

A man who was threatening his roommates with a metal bar was shot by San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies Wednesday night in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD is investigating the incident, as it now does whenever a deputy fires their service weapon.

Deputies responded to reports of a person with a weapon at a home on S. Barcelona Street north of Austin Drive just before 7:30 p.m., SDPD said. The man was inside threatening his roommates with a bar, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

It is unclear how many times the man was shot or how many deputies fired their service weapons. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition

This story will be updated as more information is available.