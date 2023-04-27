2 Killed in Shooting at El Cajon House Party: SDSO

Two people were killed overnight at a party in East County, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Renfro Way in unincorporated El Cajon. There, two people were shot at a house party, SDSO said. Witnesses told NBC 7 roughly 150 to 200 people were at the party.

The property associated with the shooting is listed as a rental on Airbnb. The owner of the property did not confirm to NBC 7 if it was being rented at the time of the shooting.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear.

Law enforcement entities have not publicly identified the deceased, although they were described as males with one of the victims being 20 years old. They have not named a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.