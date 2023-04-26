Fish & Wildlife Officer Was Chasing DUI Driver Accused of Killing Mom, Daughter in Fallbrook: DA

A man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a mother and her 4-year-old daughter on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook on Sunday was being chased by state Fish and Wildlife officers moments before the crash, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors revealed the new accusations Wednesday as 23-year-old Erick Arambula was being arraigned from a hospital at Palomar Hospital. Arambula is facing seven felony counts, including two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of evading an officer causing death, and could spend up to 19 years in prison if convicted.

The pursuit started when Arambula ran a red light on northbound Old Highway 395 in front of a California Fish and Wildlife officer at around 3:15 p.m., according to San Diego County Deputy District Attorney David Uyar. The officer tried to pull Arambula over but he sped up, reaching what the officer estimated was 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, Uyar said. The chase lasted just 20 seconds before the officer "terminated" his pursuit. The officer could still see Arambula as he was speeding away, and witnessed Arambula swerve off the road, Uyar added.

CHP investigators say Arambula drove his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck off the roadway, through a fence and onto incoming traffic on southbound I-15, where he crashed head-on into a Tesla and a Kia Forte.

The driver of the Kia, 29-year-old Courteney Taylor, and her 4-year-old daughter Amaya Taylor, were both killed. Three passengers in the Tesla suffered minor injuries, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Arambula's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9.

An online fundraiser described Courteney as a "living angel" and Amaya as the family's "guiding light."

Courteney Taylor's sister told NBC 7 that Courteney and Amaya spent their morning in Temecula having a pool day. She said Amaya, who loved being outside, "had"got to have one last day in the sun."

Had Courteney made it home safe, she and her sister, Kelsi, were going to get their nails done while Amaya and her grandmother did an art project in the garage.

“I just want everyone to know that truly beautiful and sweet people exist because Courteney was one of them and she was raising Amaya to be one too,” Kelsi Taylor said. “People like Courteney make the world a worthwhile place to be. She just always wanted the best for everybody and to help. They both did. Amaya loved to help.”

Arambula was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.