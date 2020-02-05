San Diego County’s Freezing Temps Break Records

Records were broken overnight Wednesday as temperatures plummeted into the 20s and 30s in most parts of the county due to a cold front passing through Southern California.

Four of the National Weather Service's San Diego County stations reported record-breaking temperatures amid an overnight freeze warning:

Ramona's low temperature of 19 degrees broke its 2002 record of 23 degrees

El Cajon and Vista's low of 30 degrees beat records set in 1985

The San Diego International Airport tied its record of 38 degrees for a third time, though it was the first time in seven years San Diego has seen temperatures dip into the 30s

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the county on both Monday and Tuesday due to the cold front affecting Southern California from the deserts to the coast.

The weather shifted just days after locals basked in summer-like weather and braced from dry, Santa Ana wind conditions.

The frosty weather had the potential to kill crops and plants, so the NWS warned locals to cover sensitive plants overnight. Locals were also advised to bring their pets indoors during the chilly event.

The overnight dip in temperatures was expected to be the last of the chilly weather before a few days of normalcy for the region. Temperatures were expected to slowly warm through Saturday.

By Sunday, though, San Diego was expected to get another bout of winter weather -- cooler and cloudier conditions with a chance of rain and mountain snow, according to the NWS.