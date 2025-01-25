San Diego County unemployment rate declines to 4.3% in December

San Diego County's unemployment rate dropped in December to 4.3% from a revised 4.6% in November and in-line with the year-ago estimate, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

December's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.2% for California and 3.8% for the nation as a whole during the same month.

Between November 2024 and December 2024, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,579,400 to 1,580,900, a gain of 1,500 jobs. Agricultural employment lost 300 jobs.

The largest month-over gains came in the trade, transportation and utilities sector with 1,700 added. The majority was in transportation, warehousing and utilities with 900 jobs added, followed by wholesale and retail trade with 800.

A total of five other sectors saw month-over employment growth: Construction, information, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and financial activities all combined to add around 1,000 jobs.

On the other hand, four industries contracted by 1,200 jobs. The largest loss was in private education and health services with 600, while other services, mining and logging and government combined to lose 600.

In the year-over picture, total nonfarm employment increased by 8,900 and agricultural employment rose by 100 jobs between December 2023 and December 2024.

Private education and health services led all sectors with 10,500 jobs added -- 9,100 of which came in health care and social assistance. Six other sectors increased employment for a combined total of 4,500 added, including construction, leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation, and utilities, financial activities, government and other services.

Four sectors lost employment over the year, led by manufacturing's decline of 4,300. Information, professional and business services, and mining and logging lost a combined 1,800 in the time period.