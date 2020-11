The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department launched a search early Wednesday for a missing 10-year-old Alpine girl.

Just before 2 a.m., the SDSO said a Search & Rescue team had been called to help in the search for the girl, identified as Abbigail McDonald.

The SDSO said McDonald was last seen at home. She was a wearing a black tank top and jeans.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts can reach out to the SDSO at (858) 565-5200.