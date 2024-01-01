San Diego County sets Jan. 1 gas price record

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday to its highest amount to start a year, despite a recent run of 77 decreases in 80 days totaling $1.489.

The average price rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.779, erasing the previous high to begin a year of $4.629 set in 2022, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen five times in six days, increasing 3.5 cents, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday.

The average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago and 24.9 cents higher than one year ago, when it was $4.53, then the second-highest amount to end a year. It is 19.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.656 lower than the record $6.435 set Oct. 5, 2022.

The run of decreases started Sept. 30, two days after Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board directing it to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until Nov. 1.

The run ended Dec. 19, when the price rose one-tenth of a cent.

The run of decreases followed 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents that pushed the average price to its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the ninth time in 10 days, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.11. The run totaling 1.9 cents includes five decreases of one-tenth of a cent and follows a four-day streak of increases totaling 6.1 cents.

The national average price is 1.7 cents less than one week ago, 13.8 cents lower than one month ago and 9.8 cents below one year ago. It has decreased $1.906 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.