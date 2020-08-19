San Diego County

San Diego County Offers Tips, Resources to Make Recycling Easy

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Botellas recicladas
Getty Images

San Diego County along with I Love A Clean San Diego are offering some tips and resources to make recycling easy.

"Most people want to do the right thing when it comes to recycling, but confusing messages make it difficult to remember the basics," I Love A Clean San Diego, said. "The recycling system throughout San Diego County only works if everyone does their part to keep the right materials in the blue bin and the wrong ones out."

The county wants to make sure residents know how to recycle and as well as what to recycle.

The county has the following tips:

Recycling Right means your items are:

  • Empty. No or very little food residue remaining. 
  • Dry. No liquids remaining. Liquids can ruin paper, cardboard and other materials in the recycle bin, making them unrecyclable.
  • Loose. Do not bag your recyclables; place them loose in the recycling bin. 

The county says that recycling right cuts down on contamination. Contamination is anything that doesn’t belong in the blue recycle bin such as plastic bags, batteries, clothing, cords, hoses, electronics, food, liquids, napkins and paper towels, straws, plastic utensils and more. Many of those items may be recyclable, but not in the blue bins. 

To get more information on recycling, visit the county's website.

