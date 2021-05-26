San Diego County Offers More Mobile Vaccination Sites, but Some are Still Hesitant

San Diego County has surpassed the 50% full vaccination mark for eligible residents, but efforts are still underway to meet the 75% goal.

To help reach people in areas with low vaccination rates, the county expanded the number of mobile vaccination sites.

Thirty-three people got vaccinated Wednesday, inside the Bahia Resort Hotel during a vaccination event. They got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In two weeks --they'll be fully protected against COVID-19.

Hotel employees who got vaccinated Wednesday got a $100 Target gift card to help sweeten the deal.

We talked with people around the county about why they’ve been hesitant to get vaccinated. Melissa Gomez wants to see years of research before she even considers rolling up her sleeve.

“I just don’t feel that they could have created a vaccine so quick for something, especially when we have all these things that have been happening and we haven’t been able to find cures for those things and it’s been years. And I’m talking about things from HIV to AIDS to cancer to, you name it,” Gomez said.

Up until now, Juan Gonzalez said he wasn’t planning to get the shot but booked an appointment Wednesday.

"Everyone around me in my house already got it so, I’m like, 'OK, so it’s my turn now,'” Gonzalez said.

San Diego County is making progress with vaccinations. County officials said nearly two-thirds of people 12 and older have now had at least one shot.

Additionally, there is now a list of new vaccination events stretching into late June at businesses, churches and religious centers, community and senior centers, and other locations.

Click here for more information on permanent vaccine locations.

