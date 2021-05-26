San Diego County

San Diego County Offers More Mobile Vaccination Sites, but Some are Still Hesitant

San Diego County has a goal to fully vaccinate 75% of residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people.

By Dana Griffin

San Diego County has surpassed the 50% full vaccination mark for eligible residents, but efforts are still underway to meet the 75% goal.

To help reach people in areas with low vaccination rates, the county expanded the number of mobile vaccination sites.

If you want the COVID-19 vaccine, all you have to do is show up. NBC 7's Melissa Adan explains how the county is making it easier for you to do so.

Thirty-three people got vaccinated Wednesday, inside the Bahia Resort Hotel during a vaccination event. They got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In two weeks --they'll be fully protected against COVID-19.

Hotel employees who got vaccinated Wednesday got a $100 Target gift card to help sweeten the deal.

We talked with people around the county about why they’ve been hesitant to get vaccinated. Melissa Gomez wants to see years of research before she even considers rolling up her sleeve.

“I just don’t feel that they could have created a vaccine so quick for something, especially when we have all these things that have been happening and we haven’t been able to find cures for those things and it’s been years. And I’m talking about things from HIV to AIDS to cancer to, you name it,” Gomez said.

Up until now, Juan Gonzalez said he wasn’t planning to get the shot but booked an appointment Wednesday.

"Everyone around me in my house already got it so, I’m like, 'OK, so it’s my turn now,'” Gonzalez said.

San Diego County is making progress with vaccinations. County officials said nearly two-thirds of people 12 and older have now had at least one shot.

Additionally, there is now a list of new vaccination events stretching into late June at businesses, churches and religious centers, community and senior centers, and other locations.

Click here for more information on permanent vaccine locations.

Full List of New Mobile Vaccination Events

(The County’s vaccination website will only show 1 week of events at a time)

  • 5/27/2021: Pacific Beach Library, 4275 Cass St. San Diego, CA 92109
  • 5/28/2021: 12th & Imperial Transit Center, 1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego 92101
  • 5/29/2021: Encinitas4Equality, 1900 N, Coast Hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024
  • 5/29/2021: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
  • 5/30/2021: Oceanside First Presbyterian, 2001 S El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054
  • 6/1/2021: Elks Lodge El Cajon, 1400 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon 92019
  • 6/3/2021: Viasat, 2502 Gateway, Carlsbad, 92009
  • 6/3/2021: Northgate Market, City Heights, 5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
  • 6/4/2021: Muslim Community Center, 14698 Via Fiesta, San Diego, CA 92127
  • 6/4/2021: Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
  • 6/5/2021: Poway Farmer’s Market, 14134 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064
  • 6/5/2021: Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081
  • 6/6/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
  • 6/8/2021: Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102
  • 6/9/2021: The former Burlington Coat Factory, 650 Sycamore Ave, Vista, CA 92081
  • 6/10/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
  • 6/12/2021: Vista Innovation Center, 840 Olive Ave, Vista, CA 92083
  • 6/13/2021: EJE Academies, 851 S. Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
  • 6/13/2021: Foothill Oak Elementary School, 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084
  • 6/16/2021: Southwestern College, Otay Lakes, 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
  • 6/18/2021: 12th & Imperial Transit Center, 1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego 92101
  • 6/19/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
  • 6/19/2021: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
  • 6/22/2021: Elks Lodge El Cajon, 1400 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon 92019
  • 6/24/2021: Northgate Market, City Heights, 5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
  • 6/25/2021: Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
  • 6/26/2021: Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081

