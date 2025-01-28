San Diego County supervisors focus on fire safety plan at next meeting

Amid a few fire-scorched weeks in Southern California, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation Tuesday on the county's emergency preparedness and response efforts.

"This presentation is a critical opportunity to share how San Diego County is preparing to address potential disasters and to engage with residents on steps we can all take to protect ourselves and our families," said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer. "I'm grateful to our public safety leaders for their commitment to this work and to Supervisor [Joel] Anderson for leading in this effort."

The presentation will feature updates from the San Diego County Sheriff and Robert Logan, fire chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, on emergency response procedures, actions to increase inter- and intra-agency cooperation, strategies to take to reach the public and resources needed to bolster these efforts.

"My office has received many calls related to fire and emergency preparedness in recent weeks and I believe it's important to share how our county is laser focused on public safety," Anderson said. "I thank my colleague, Supervisor Lawson-Remer, for her partnership."

The fires in Los Angeles are at the forefront of many minds in San Diego, but the Border 2 Fire that threatened parts of east Chula Vista, Dulzura, Jamul and other outlying communities -- as well as smaller but more urban fires such as the Gilman Fire -- brought the point even closer to home.

Before the presentation at the Board of Supervisors' regular meeting, Supervisor Jim Desmond will hold a news conference outside the County Administration Center calling for the board to approve enhanced fire-safety measures later in the day.

These measures include the purchase of an additional twin-engine helicopter and new water tenders, conducting a review of open spaces, reservoirs, and water infrastructure and addressing ongoing insurance challenges for county residents as insurers continue to up rates or pull out of the Golden State altogether as wildfire risks increase.