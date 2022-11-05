San Diego County Gas Prices Tick Up for First Time in 31 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased two-tenths of a cent Saturday to $5.507, ending a streak of 30 consecutive price decreases.

The average price dropped 93 cents over the 30 days -- including 1.9 cents Friday -- to its lowest amount since Sept. 21, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.1 cents less than one week ago and 92.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 95.9 cents more than one year ago.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices are higher than they were two weeks ago, but still are about $1.80 below their all-time record level reached in late August, indicating that there is still a lot of room for declines in pump prices," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Almost every part of the metropolitan Los Angeles and San Diego areas should have at least a couple of gas stations charging less than $5 a gallon," he added.

The national average price rose a half-cent Saturday to $3.797. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, 3.4 cents less than one month ago, and 37.6 cents more than one year ago. It is $1.219 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.