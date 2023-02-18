San Diego County Gas Prices Spike Ahead of President's Day Weekend

San Diego County's average price of a gallon of gas is on the rise again, just as many residents are looking to fill up for the three-day weekend.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.9 cents Saturday to $4.787, one day after rising 3.1 cents for its largest increase since Oct. 1.

The average price has risen for 11 consecutive days and is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 24.2 cents higher than one month ago and 4.7 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is the highest it's been since Dec. 5, but is still $1.667 less than the record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that the Wilmington portion of the Phillips 66 Los Angeles refinery reported unplanned flaring last week and several other West Coast refineries are having issues, while the California Energy Commission reported significantly lower inventories of gasoline last week," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"This time last year in Southern California, gas prices were breaking records almost every day due to inflation and higher oil prices in the ramp- up to the Russia-Ukraine war. Unfortunately, today's average prices are very similar to this time last year because Southern California's gas price averages remained well above $4 a gallon even at their lowest point of 2022."

The national average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $3.417. It is seven-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 5.8 cents more than one month ago, and 11.1 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.599 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.