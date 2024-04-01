San Diego County gas prices continue to rise

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the 14th consecutive day Monday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.135, a day after increasing a half-cent.

The average price is 11.6 cents more than one week ago, 27.1 cents more than one month ago and 26.6 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.30 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent, to $3.536. It is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 20.5 cents more than one month ago and 3.2 cents more than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.48 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Why are gas prices going up?

GasBuddy, a market research app, said prices in California might still inch higher because the state is already transitioning into the cleaner summer blend, which is more expensive. The hope is refineries also keep pace with the increase in demand during the spring and summer.

"Refineries usually carry out seasonal maintenance before the start of the summer driving season so they can meet production levels during the summer," said Patrick De Haan said with GasBuddy.

It is common for gas prices at this time of year, during the first two quarters, to rise due to scheduled refinery maintenance, the sales of summer blends and increased demand due to summer travel. What's not normal is prices being above $5 a gallon, a benchmark consumers blanche at anywhere, but especially in San Diego, which has some of the highest gas prices in the nation. One local traveler to Massachusetts last week saw a pump offering regular unleaded at just $3.15 a gallon, for example.

The California Energy Commission has a new watchdog division that looks into possible price gouging at the pump.

However, GasBuddy does not think there is any gouging taking place at the moment and it is the California market adapting to the increased demand, and the use of cleaner gas.

For a look at how much gas is in your neighborhood, you can type in your Zip Code here.