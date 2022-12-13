San Diego County Gas Cheapest Amount Since Nov. 2021 — Now Average at $4.567

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021, decreasing 2.2 cents to $4.567.

The average price has dropped 32 consecutive days, decreasing 93.8 cents, including 2.5 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 65 times in 69 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.868.

The average price is 20.1 cents less than one week ago, 91.8 cents lower than one month ago and 6.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The national average price dropped for the 34th consecutive day, falling 1.7 cents to $3.245. It is 13.5 cents less than one week ago, 53.1 cents lower than one month ago and 8.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 56 cents over the past 34 days, including 1.5 cents Monday. It is $1.771 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

"The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.