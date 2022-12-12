San Diego Police Officer Shot With Ghost Gun Before Mountain View SWAT Standoff: Police Chief

A SWAT standoff ended Monday morning with a man accused of shooting a police officer in custody, authorities said.

The incident began sometime before 12:30 a.m. Monday when the San Diego Police Department started following a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). After a lengthy chase, the driver ditched the vehicle near the intersection of 45th Street and Logan Avenue in the Mountain View neighborhood, where the driver then opened fire on officers using a ghost gun — striking one officer multiple times. Officials said later in the day that officers did not return fire at that time.

Following the shooting, the driver ran from the scene and barricaded himself in a residential complex a short distance away. The suspect’s refusal to exit the building prompted a response from SWAT, who persuaded the man to surrender shortly before 11 a.m. Police said the man had to undergo some sort of medical treatment after his arrest.

Some households in the immediate area were evacuated, while others were ordered to shelter in place.

“We ask for patience," SDPD Chief David Nisleit said when asked if he has a message to the neighborhood impacted by the standoff. "Obviously, we’re going to be very methodical. We have a barricaded suspect who shot a police officer earlier this morning so, obviously, we want a peaceful resolution.”

"We understand this is an inconvenience, but safety is paramount right now to make sure our community stays safe and our officers stay safe," he continued.

The police officer who was shot was taken to an area hospital to undergo surgery, according to SDSO. Nisleit said the officer is expected to recover.

“It’s emotional. These officers go out every single day and risk their lives for strangers," Nisleit said. "Coming up through a law enforcement family, having a son on this department, it hurts. I’m blessed that he’s stable. He will survive this incident. Blessed that his family is with him, but it’s difficult.”

Authorities said they will not be releasing the wounded officer's name at this time as he and his family seek privacy. Nisleit declined to identify the barricaded suspect as of yet, as well.