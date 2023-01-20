San Diego County Finished 2022 With Falling Unemployment Rate

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 2.9% in December, down from a revised 3.3% in November, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

December's unemployment rate was less than December 2021's rate of 4.1%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between September and October, nonfarm employment increased by 5,400, from 1,542,800 to 1,548,200. Agricultural employment decreased by 700, from 9,100 to 8,400.

Trade, transportation, and utilities, construction and professional and business services were the three leaders in month-over jobs added, with 1,700 new positions each.

Additionally, education and health services gained 1,100, government 500 and manufacturing added 200 jobs. Employment in financial activities, information, mining and logging remained unchanged.

Other services lost 800 from the payrolls, followed by leisure and hospitality with 700 lost jobs.

Between December 2021 and December 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 50,500 -- a gain of 3.4%. Agricultural employment increased by 400, from 8,000 to 8,400.

Leisure and hospitality rose by 18,100 jobs, the most significant increase over the year. Accommodation and food services -- a gain of 14,100 -- accounted for around 78% of the rise.

Other gainers include professional and business services with 9,000, educational and health services with 8,900, government with 8,800, construction with 5,800, other services with 2,400 and information with 300 jobs added.

Employment in mining and logging remained constant at 300.

Year-over employment losses occurred in trade, transportation and utilities — down 1,100 — financial activities with 900 and manufacturing with 800 lost jobs.