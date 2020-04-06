County Emergency Operations Center Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Emergency workers should continue coming to work unless, or until, they show symptoms of COVID-19. That’s the word sent in a letter to San Diego County Emergency Operations Center workers after one of their own tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee began feeling sick March 27, according to the letter. That person tested positive April 3, the same day the letter was sent to co-workers.

Health officials have been telling the public if they’ve had direct contact with someone who is ill, they should self-quarantine for 14 days, but the advice given to EOC workers is different.

Dr. Eric McDonald, who heads up the county’s Epidemiology and Immunization department, says EOC employees and those in health care should stay home if they have symptoms, but “if you’ve been exposed and your workplace determines that you are essential to operations, which frankly everyone in the EOC is, they should report to work with self-monitoring.”

Workers at the EOC in Kearney Mesa have their temperatures taken twice daily, have access to lots of hand sanitizer, and are urged to wash their hands frequently.

A spokesperson for the county told NBC 7 as with all positive tests for coronavirus, there is an investigation and all people known to have close contact with the subject have been contacted and know what to do.

There are 18,000 people who work for the county, some have tested positive, according to the spokesman, who said more cases are expected.