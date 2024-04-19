Multiple Earth Day events happening across San Diego County this weekend

Earth-conscious San Diegans can take part in several Earth Day events this weekend, from volunteer cleanups to festivals.

Earth Day, officially celebrated on Monday, "connects people to the public spaces where wildlife and nature thrive." The global theme this year is Planet vs. Plastics. According to Earthday.org, more than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day events each year since the first Earth Day observation in 1970.

Creek to Bay Cleanup

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Events begin Saturday with the annual Creek to Bay Cleanup, hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego, from 9 a.m. to noon at dozens of locations along waterways throughout the county.

The event's official kick-off location is the Linda Vista Community Park, 7064 Levant St. with city leaders scheduled to attend and volunteer. El Cajon leaders are also planning to volunteer at El Cajon Public Works Yard, 1050 Vernon Way.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, closed-toed shoes, some form of sun protection (sunscreen or a hat) and to bring a water bottle or two.

Register for the cleanup and sign liability waiver at cleansd.samaritan.com/custom/501/creek_to_bay.

Green Oceanside's annual Earth Day festivities

In North County, Green Oceanside's annual Earth Day festivities will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Libby Lake Park, 424 Calle Montecito, with environmentally focused vendors, arts, crafts, music and activities.

Visitors can view the Waste Management mini collection truck, spin the Green Oceanside prize wheel and schedule a free "pick" of their excess backyard produce with ProduceGood to benefit local feeding agencies.

"We're excited to host this event in east Oceanside and offer a unique opportunity to bring people together to engage and celebrate Earth Day," said Lindsay Leahy, Oceanside's water utilities director.

San Diego EarthFest

San Diego's biggest Earth Day celebration, San Diego EarthFest, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in Balboa Park at the Park Boulevard and Presidents Way Lawn.

EarthFest, presented by Vegan Food Popup, will feature more than 100 sustainable food, product and service vendors. Several dozen environmental, conservation and animal rescue groups will also be onsite sharing information and resources.

"After the incredible turnout last year, we are so excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Earth Day at Balboa Park," said Michelle May, director of events for San Diego EarthFest. "We have a super fun day planned for attendees this year."

A full lineup of entertainment is scheduled, with several stages offering live music and DJs as well as cooking and healthy lifestyle demonstrations and panel discussions on environmental topics, May said.

EarthFest is a zero-waste event and is partnering again this year with Sustainability is Sexy to implement onsite waste diversion and recycling management.

"With so many vendors, the 2023 EarthFest was a fantastic opportunity to keep waste out of San Diego landfills by implementing a zero-waste strategy," said Liz Murphy, founder of Sustainability Is Sexy. "We were able to divert over 300 pounds of recycling and organic waste from landfills at the event last year."

La Mesa Earth Day Fair

The La Mesa Earth Day Fair will kick off at MacArthur Park, 4900 Memorial Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The free event will feature fun, hands-on activities, sustainable products and resources focused on environmental conservation and education, organizers said.

"From take home projects such as seed planting, pine cone bird feeders, flower crowns, to garden demonstrations, arts and crafts, face painting, astro jump, food trucks and more, there will be something for everyone to enjoy," a statement from La Mesa read.

Multi-Cultural Earth Day at Balboa Park's WorldBeat Cultural Center

On Sunday, Balboa Park's WorldBeat Cultural Center will host the 32nd annual Multi-Cultural Earth Day focused on climate and food justice.

Music from Sister Carol, Rob Symeonn, Empress Akua, Mono Verde and Josh David Barrett will entertain as visitors learn about solutions to ongoing food accessibility and sustainability issues. Other entertainment includes Native American drumming and blessing by Tim Red Bird and the Red Warriors, Japanese Taiko Hosted by San Diego Taiko, Middle Eastern drumming and belly dance by Cairo Beats, West African drum and dance and Brazilian samba by Super Sonic Samba.

Event will also feature vegetarian food vendors, garden activities such as a seed swap, bird watching and compost workshops.

WorldBeat is located at 2100 Park Blvd.

San Diego County's Earth Day Fair

Finally, on Monday, San Diego County will host the Earth Day Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the County Operations Center, 5500 Overland Drive.

There will be numerous county departments with booths set up for guests to "learn about the ways your county makes a difference protecting and investing in our planet," a statement from the county reads. The event is free and open to the public.