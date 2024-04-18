Things to do this weekend in San Diego: 54th Chicano Park Day Celebration, Spring Sake Festival and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, April 19

San Diego County Orchid Society's "Orchids of the Earth"

Noon at Casa del Prado| Free

Enjoy hundreds of magnificent plants, free classes, and conversations with orchid conservation experts. See, learn, and shop at this grand celebration of beauty and color.

Lakeside Rodeo 60th Anniversary Party

5 p.m. at Eastbound Bar & Grill | Free entry

Enjoy pre-sale rodeo merch, meet our Queens for autographs and photos, savor delicious food, sip on refreshing drinks, and create lasting memories with your community.

Jorge Falcon at the Magnolia

9 p.m. at the Magnolia| $67.50-$99.50

Known for his sharp wit, hilarious anecdotes, and infectious energy, Jo Jo Jorge Falcon promises an evening of entertainment that you won't soon forget.

San Ysidro STEM Fair

1:30 p.m. at Ocean View Hills Elementary School| Free

The annual San Ysidro STEM Fair brings together community partners to offer opportunities and lower barriers to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and careers.

Earth Day in North Park

4 p.m. at El Cajon Boulevard| Free

Experience a walk in the North Park neighborhood there will be over 20+ vendors and more.

Saturday, April 20

San Diego EarthFest

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Balboa Park | Free

This Earth Day celebration will feature more than 100 eco-friendly food, product and service vendors. Head to Balboa Park to enjoy a day filled with entertainment, including speakers, music and activities for kids.

Coronado Flower Show

1 to 5 p.m. at Spreckels Park | $10 (17 and under are free)

This is one of the largest tented flower shows in the U.S. and one of Coronado’s longest-running traditions. Enjoy landscape displays, floral competitions, educational lectures, as well as food and a beer and wine garden.

54th Annual Chicano Park Day Celebration

9 a.m. at Chicano Park| Free

This family event is always free and open to the public. The theme will be 'Bringing Back the True Spirit and Energy of the Chicano Park Takeover.'

North Park Salsa Fest

11:30 a.m. at North Park Mini Park| $20

There will be salsa tasting, food trucks, and a beer garden featuring local breweries and cocktails. Enjoy performances by the North Park community, including ballet folklorico, world dance, kid activities, musical performances and more.

Creek to Bay Cleanup

9 a.m. at multiple locations| Free

This family-friendly event will be taking place at multiple locations around the county for cleanups.

Sunday, April 21



Fallbrook Avocado Festival

9 a.m. in downtown Fallbrook| Free

The Annual Avocado Festival includes local artisans on the Artisan Walk on Alvarado, Cazadores Margaritas at the Main Stage area, featuring local talent, food, wine garden, local beer, community stage, kid's zone and Avocado Central.

San Diego "Nama" Sake Festival 2024

Noon at the Japanese Friendship Garden| $80

Join JFGM and the San Diego Sake Club as they guide you through sakes from Japan and the U.S. Limited sampling of the "Nama" Spring Sake will be available.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

Ride

7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $37- $101

As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.