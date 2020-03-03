San Diego County’s 2020 Primary Election Results

From bids for the White House to a measure that would increase taxes for area hotels, San Diegans began casting their votes alongside millions of other Americans in dozens of states on one of the biggest days of the election cycle, known as Super Tuesday.

Once the polls close at 8 p.m., the San Diego County Registrar of Voters will begin to publish their preliminary results, but that may only account for about 40 to 45 percent of the total votes cast in an election.

The Registrar's Office will continue to tally votes for days, meaning the results at the link above are preliminary.

For a refresher on what San Diego County voters saw on their 2020 Primary ballot, click here.