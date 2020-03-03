San Diego Heads to the Polls for Super Tuesday 2020

San Diegans will head to the polls on Super Tuesday to cast their ballots in the California Presidential Primary Election.

There are 1,548 polling locations across San Diego County, which will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The San Diego Registrar of Voters website has details on the locations of those polling places here. Voters can type in their address on that website, and click submit to find their neighborhood polling place.

Mail ballot voters can drop off their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at one of 61 libraries across the county, or at any of the 1,548 polling places. If sending your ballot by mail, those ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. Michael Vu, of the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters, said more than 1.35 million mail ballots were sent to local voters. Mail ballots will also be accepted at the Registrar of Voter's Office on Overland Avenue.

If you're not registered to vote and want to take part in the March 3 election, you can visit the Registrar of Voters office or a satellite voting location to both register and vote. Those who plan to use that service Tuesday should expect long lines. You can check wait times for satellite voting locations online before heading out.

To learn more about what’s on the ballot before you head to the polls, read this guide.