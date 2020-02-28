Didn’t Register to Vote? It’s Not Too Late – Here’s What You Need to Know

California’s primary election is just days away and if you didn’t meet the deadline to register to vote, don’t fret. There’s still a chance for San Diegans to cast their ballots by registering at four satellite voting locations this weekend.

San Diego Registrar of Voters, Michael Vu, held a press conference Friday to remind residents they don’t have to wait until Tuesday to register.

The Registrar’s office is opening satellite voting locations to decrease the number of people who would otherwise wait in line on Tuesday to register the day of the election. Voters can even vote early at the following locations this weekend:

San Marcos Community Center in San Marcos;

Carmel Mountain Ranch Community Park in Carmel Mountain Ranch;

Valley Community Center in Spring Valley;

South Region Live Well Center in Chula Vista.

Those satellite voting locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday through Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It is suggested to arrive early since documents and forms will be needed to register.

The deadline for Californians to register was Feb. 18 but non-registered voters can get themselves situated thanks to the state’s Conditional Voter Registration law. Also known as Same Day Voter Registration, the law states eligible citizens can register to vote within 14 days of an election.

Click here to find your nearest polling place.